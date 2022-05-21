Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 436,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,947 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $37,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Integer by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 568,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,626,000 after acquiring an additional 17,775 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Integer by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Integer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Integer by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Integer by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after acquiring an additional 24,260 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ITGR traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.96. 192,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,027. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). Integer had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITGR shares. TheStreet lowered Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

