Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IBKR. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $56.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.18. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $1,331,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 560,000 shares of company stock worth $35,217,400 in the last three months. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,600 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 745.8% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,768,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,436,000 after buying an additional 1,559,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,173,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,467,000 after buying an additional 632,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 916.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,706,000 after buying an additional 621,079 shares in the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

