International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.09% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $32,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,190. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.23. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.