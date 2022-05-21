International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

International Game Technology has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 37.0% annually over the last three years. International Game Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International Game Technology to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.

IGT stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.02. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.93.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. International Game Technology had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 35.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

