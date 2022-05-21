Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $8.06

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 21st. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $8.06 or 0.00027379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.88 billion and approximately $62.01 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 720.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.37 or 0.08558460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001403 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 229.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.39 or 0.00507672 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,098.29 or 1.83848305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00033300 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008834 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 481,819,855 coins and its circulating supply is 233,776,568 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

