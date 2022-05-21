Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.39

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.39 and last traded at $30.52, with a volume of 99301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.

IPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,689 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 25,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.2% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

