Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Lowered to $305.00 at Citigroup

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a peer perform rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $323.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $219.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.19. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $206.60 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,603,704,000 after buying an additional 457,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,043,033,000 after buying an additional 122,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,182,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,580,170,000 after buying an additional 347,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,687,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,922,569,000 after buying an additional 28,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,761,000 after buying an additional 1,504,353 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

