Invenomic Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 60,243 Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Holley by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter worth $3,357,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Holley by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 377,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter worth $19,093,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter worth $930,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $26,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Lobel sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $91,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,673,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,922,494.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

HLLY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. 289,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,461. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.25. Holley Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $14.68.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. Holley’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Holley Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

