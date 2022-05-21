Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $942,000 Stock Position in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.40% of Weyco Group worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyco Group in the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Weyco Group in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Weyco Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.29. 9,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,385. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.43. Weyco Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $253.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.51.

Weyco Group ( NASDAQ:WEYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $101.38 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 11.90%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyco Group in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

