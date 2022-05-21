Invenomic Capital Management LP Invests $1.27 Million in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,103 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 57.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,155 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 39,793 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,944 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 177.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,047 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 19.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,687 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.65.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CLF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.79. 16,231,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,821,582. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.16. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.