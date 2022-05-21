Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IVZ. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.55.

Get Invesco alerts:

IVZ opened at $18.57 on Thursday. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts bought 1,349,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $25,656,846.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,040,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,459,690 shares of company stock worth $181,140,834. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 224.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.