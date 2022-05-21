Investec Group (INVP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 14 on August 8th

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share on Monday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

INVP stock opened at GBX 467.60 ($5.76) on Friday. Investec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 261.90 ($3.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 541.40 ($6.67). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 476.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 427.31. The company has a market capitalization of £3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 11.52.

In related news, insider Ciaran Whelan sold 619,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.66), for a total value of £2,844,955.44 ($3,507,094.97).

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

