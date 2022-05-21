ION Price Down 51.6% Over Last 7 Days (ION)

ION (ION) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. ION has a market capitalization of $89,280.04 and $274.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ION has traded down 51.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ION coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00099091 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000637 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,742,245 coins and its circulating supply is 13,842,245 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

