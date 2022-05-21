iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:DMXF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:DMXF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.18 and last traded at $55.87. Approximately 28,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 34,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.46.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.65.
