iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB) Trading Up 0.2%

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $24.27. Approximately 236,992 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 285,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.