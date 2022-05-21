iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,000.

MBB traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,161. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $108.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

