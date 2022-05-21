iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCZ) Shares Up 1.4%

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCZ – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.30 and last traded at $60.00. 1,728,474 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 2,217,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.15.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.27.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.