iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,270 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $16,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,990,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238,755 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,319,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,263,000 after buying an additional 663,239 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,260,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,770,000 after buying an additional 1,562,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,021,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,603,000 after buying an additional 801,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,989,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,983,000 after buying an additional 701,245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.97. 3,622,453 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

