iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NYSEARCA:TUR) Stock Price Up 1.3%

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NYSEARCA:TUR – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.65 and last traded at $20.60. 572,539 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 381,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.53.
