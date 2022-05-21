iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $12,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,865,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after buying an additional 566,395 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $238.09. 1,658,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,785. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.59. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $231.95 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

