iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 194.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after acquiring an additional 56,753 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $15,363,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 242,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,479,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $391.30. 7,447,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,040,385. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.17 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $448.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.