iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Raised by Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $391.30. 7,447,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,040,385. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.17 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $432.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

