iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88,816 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 26,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,026,000. American Money Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $96.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,691,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332,228. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $93.29 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.50.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

