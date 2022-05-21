iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Reduced by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,824 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,465,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,615 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,196,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,967,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,588,000 after purchasing an additional 110,054 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $118.60 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $117.02 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

