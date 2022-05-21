iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,644,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1,088.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Consumer Goods ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $194.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.66. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 12-month low of $175.59 and a 12-month high of $215.41.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.