iSign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.38

Shares of iSign Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISGN – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and traded as low as $0.80. iSign Solutions shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 18,156 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62.

About iSign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN)

iSign Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies digital transaction management software for the financial services and insurance industries. It offers enterprise-class SignatureOne and iSign suite of electronic signature solutions that enables businesses to implement paperless and electronic signature-driven business processes.

