iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iSun is a commercial solar contractors in the Northeastern United States. “

ISUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of iSun in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on iSun to $8.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of iSun stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. iSun has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iSun during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iSun by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iSun during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iSun in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iSun by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iSun Company Profile (Get Rating)

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

