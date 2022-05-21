IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) were down 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 2,744,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 4,364,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $45.05 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IT Tech Packaging stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. ( NYSE:ITP Get Rating ) by 271.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656,457 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.91% of IT Tech Packaging worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers to companies making corrugating cardboards; and offset printing papers to printing companies. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

