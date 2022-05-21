J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SBRY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.70) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.51) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 283 ($3.49).

Shares of LON:SBRY opened at GBX 232.70 ($2.87) on Tuesday. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of GBX 222.60 ($2.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 342 ($4.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 245.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 267.79. The company has a market capitalization of £5.44 billion and a PE ratio of 8.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 9.90 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Kevin O’Byrne sold 247,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.85), for a total transaction of £571,658.01 ($704,706.62).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

