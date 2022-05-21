Jackson Financial (JXN) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Jackson Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

This table compares Jackson Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jackson Financial 29.79% 20.22% 0.60% Jackson Financial Competitors 9.61% 8.02% 0.83%

81.2% of Jackson Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jackson Financial and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jackson Financial $8.85 billion $3.18 billion 1.33 Jackson Financial Competitors $20.22 billion $1.69 billion 12.40

Jackson Financial’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Jackson Financial. Jackson Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Jackson Financial and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jackson Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20 Jackson Financial Competitors 621 2175 2315 84 2.36

Jackson Financial presently has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.24%. As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 34.70%. Given Jackson Financial’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jackson Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Jackson Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Jackson Financial pays out 8.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Life insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 12.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Jackson Financial is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Jackson Financial rivals beat Jackson Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

Jackson Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions. The Institutional Products segment provides traditional guaranteed investment contracts; funding agreements comprising agreements issued in conjunction with its participation in the U.S. federal home loan bank program; and medium-term funding agreement-backed notes. The Closed Life and Annuity Blocks segment offers various protection products, such as whole life, universal life, variable universal life, and term life insurance products, as well as fixed, fixed index, and payout annuities. This segment also provides a block of group payout annuities. The company also offers investment management services. It sells its products through a distribution network that includes independent broker-dealers, banks and other financial institutions, wirehouses and regional broker-dealers, and independent registered investment advisors, third-party platforms, and insurance agents. Jackson Financial Inc. was formerly known as Brooke (Holdco1) Inc. and changed its name to Jackson Financial Inc. in July 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.