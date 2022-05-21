Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.70) price target on the stock.
J has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.70) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday, May 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.93) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 310 ($3.82).
Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile
