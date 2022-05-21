Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jaguar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 319.63% and a negative net margin of 1,023.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAGX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 234.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 91,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

