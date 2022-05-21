Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Receives $45.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on JHG shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden purchased 201,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,177,888.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 500,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.91 per share, with a total value of $15,968,848.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,658,787 shares of company stock valued at $85,656,066. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 211.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 66,001 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 502.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

JHG stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $27.17. 1,167,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,448. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.11). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.