JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Lowered to $106.00 at Benchmark

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $117.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on JD. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of JD.com from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.69.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of JD opened at $52.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a PE ratio of -51.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $92.69.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. JD.com’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.com will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in JD.com by 255.5% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,990 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 835.6% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $588,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277,722 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in JD.com by 17,167.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,622,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,631 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 116.2% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in JD.com by 76.9% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,434,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $488,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,164 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.