John Harld Charles Pinsent Sells 66,866 Shares of Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E) Stock

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Rating) Director John Harld Charles Pinsent sold 66,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total transaction of C$28,083.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 370,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$155,666.28.
TSE:E opened at C$0.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.96 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.34. Enterprise Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.42.
About Enterprise Group
