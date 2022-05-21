John Harld Charles Pinsent Sells 66,866 Shares of Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E) Stock

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Rating) Director John Harld Charles Pinsent sold 66,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total transaction of C$28,083.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 370,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$155,666.28.

TSE:E opened at C$0.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.96 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.34. Enterprise Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.42.

About Enterprise Group

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company operating in the energy and construction industries. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental business. It provides flameless heaters to the construction, oil and gas development, and plant shut-down activities in Western Canada.

