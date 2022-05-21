Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.13 on June 7th

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06.

Johnson & Johnson has raised its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 61 consecutive years. Johnson & Johnson has a dividend payout ratio of 41.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to earn $10.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.0%.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $176.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $465.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $362,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 142,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,346,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $1,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

