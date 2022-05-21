JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $52.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen upgraded HF Sinclair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen upgraded HF Sinclair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.29.

NYSE:DINO opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.57. HF Sinclair has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $48.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.84.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,533,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,719,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,214,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

