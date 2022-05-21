JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Price Target to GBX 255

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.70) to GBX 255 ($3.14) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

JD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 210 ($2.59) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 875 ($10.79) target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 195 ($2.40) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.45) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 537.50 ($6.63).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

LON:JD opened at GBX 121.50 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 140.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 326.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of GBX 116.90 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 235.70 ($2.91).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.