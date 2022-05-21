JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Price Target to $7.00

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NRDY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nerdy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nerdy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.70.

Get Nerdy alerts:

NYSE:NRDY opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. Nerdy has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.39. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%. The company had revenue of $42.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nerdy will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 221,408 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $1,000,764.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Nerdy in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Nerdy in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.