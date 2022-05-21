JTC (LON:JTC) Trading Down 3.7%

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 686 ($8.46) and last traded at GBX 698 ($8.60). Approximately 78,568 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 394,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 725 ($8.94).

JTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 945 ($11.65) price target on shares of JTC in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 830 ($10.23) price target on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get JTC alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 34.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 777.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 806.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.07 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from JTC’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. JTC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In other JTC news, insider Wendy Holley purchased 13,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 760 ($9.37) per share, for a total transaction of £99,468.80 ($122,619.33).

JTC Company Profile (LON:JTC)

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.