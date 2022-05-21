K2 Principal Fund L.P. Trims Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. cut its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 272,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,832 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 272,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 97,230 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,576,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,202,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,765,000 after acquiring an additional 855,151 shares during the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

Shares of ABEV stock remained flat at $$2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. 36,230,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,587,530. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Ambev had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 16.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

