KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives $21.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KAR shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Shares of KAR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.68. 1,601,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,644. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.77 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter J. Kelly bought 45,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $602,049.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 274,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Kestner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,553.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 166,258 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,450. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,180 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 70,552 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 47,688.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,723,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,645,000 after buying an additional 2,718,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after buying an additional 335,873 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.