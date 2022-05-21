Kavango Resources (LON:KAV) Trading Up 3.8%

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Rating) was up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.79 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.03). Approximately 619,989 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,322,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03).

The stock has a market capitalization of £11.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.32.

About Kavango Resources (LON:KAV)

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Botswana. The company explores for nickel, copper, platinum group metals, silver, and rare earth deposits. Its projects include the Kalahari Suture Zone project that consists of 12 prospecting licenses, which covers an area of 7,554 square kilometers located in the southwest of Botswana; the kalahari copper belt project, which comprise of 4 prospecting licenses covering an area of 2,385 square kilometers situated in Botswana; and the Ditau project consists of 2 prospecting licenses that covers an area of 1,386 square kilometers.

