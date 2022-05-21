Kavango Resources (LON:KAV) Trading Up 3.8%

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Rating) was up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.79 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.03). Approximately 619,989 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,322,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03).
The stock has a market capitalization of £11.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.32.
About Kavango Resources (LON:KAV)
