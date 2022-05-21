KBR, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

KBR has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. KBR has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KBR to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

NYSE KBR opened at $46.44 on Friday. KBR has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -61.92 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.08.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 23.14%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KBR will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KBR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,188,000 after purchasing an additional 39,673 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of KBR by 9,478.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,499,000 after purchasing an additional 28,891 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,631,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of KBR by 36.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 70,046 shares during the last quarter.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

