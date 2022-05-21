Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kennametal from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kennametal from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.63.

NYSE KMT opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.91. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average is $32.64.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

In other Kennametal news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert acquired 36,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $962,588.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,402.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMT. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth $83,000.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

