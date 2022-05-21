Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $98.37

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $98.37 and last traded at $100.08, with a volume of 8689 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.13.

KRYAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from £136 ($167.65) to £137 ($168.89) in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €115.00 ($119.79) to €120.00 ($125.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($140.63) to €128.00 ($133.33) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €127.00 ($132.29) to €122.00 ($127.08) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kerry Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,517.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.23 and its 200 day moving average is $120.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.716 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

