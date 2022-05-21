KeyCorp Trims Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Target Price to $35.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lightspeed Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.11.

Shares of LSPD opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

