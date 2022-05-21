KeyFi (KEYFI) Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 21st. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $282,094.22 and approximately $180.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

