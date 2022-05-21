Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.69.

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.34. 2,110,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

