Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.29. Approximately 9,343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 50,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

KCDMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.0868 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is currently 115.63%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

